The Charlotte Sports Park is home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the next six weeks for Spring Training, but after that they don’t actually get to go home.

“It’s a really fun opportunity,” Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen said. “It’ll be unique to us and only this group will have the opportunity to say they did it. I think so long as you attack it with the right mentality, it could be a really cool year for us.”

Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off of Tropicana Field back in October making it unsafe to host games this season and forcing the Rays to play their home games outdoors in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field, the New York Yankees Spring Training facility.

“It’s gonna be hot,” Rasmussen said. “But you think about the affiliates the guys come up with here, right? They’re in Florida, they’re in Montgomery, Alabama, they’re in Charleston, they’re gonna be in Durham so I think a lot of people have some experience playing in the heat and playing in the conditions. Unfortunately, it won’t be 72 every day, but that’ll pose some different challenges.”

The Charlotte Sports Park is an entirely outdoor complex so this spring is a nice warm up for their new normal.

“It adds some adversity for sure,” Rays catcher Danny Jansen said. “We’re playing outside, which is definitely different, but it’s all about the group inside and how we handle it and go about it. It’s just gonna take everybody being on the same page, but use it to an advantage, for sure.”

The Rays play their first Spring Training game against the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 21 and host Boston for the Charlotte Sports Park opener on Feb. 22.