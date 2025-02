Red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, seen in everything from roses to candy. However, some red sweets may not be as appealing this year due to a recent ban on a common dye linked to cancer risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently banned Red Dye No. 3, which is often used in bright-colored sweets.

Erika Graziani, a registered dietitian with Lee Health, said, “It’s a food colorant type of additive to kind of give that vibrant red sort of cherry color makes foods more attractive to eat.”

She noted that many favorite Valentine’s Day candies contain hidden dyes.

Though small amounts of Red Dye No. 3 may not harm you, Graziani warned of its potential health effects. It has been linked to cancer in lab rats and neurological issues in children.

Despite the ban, candies made before it are still being sold.

Graziani advised, “Just pay attention to those food labels. And if you see the red number three, or FNC number three, any of those things that might say red dye, I would just kind of steer away.”

Tina Glenna, a Fort Myers resident, said, “Yes, I absolutely stay away from the red dye. It gives me bad reactions.”

This Valentine’s Day, choosing candy for your sweetheart might require more attention to labels. Companies have until 2027 to phase out Red Dye No. 3, with some already switching to alternatives like cherry juices and natural additives.