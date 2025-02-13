Rosie, dog lost during I-75 crash, back home with family

New information has been released about Rosie, the dog that went missing in an Interstate 75 car crash on Saturday and was found Wednesday.

She has made it up to her home in Bradenton, much to the relief of her owners.

Rosie was found because the year-and-a-half-old pup just wandered over to a construction site where workers were having a snack.

A woman who volunteered to set up traps to catch Rosie drove the dog back home Wednesday night.

Her owner, Nathaly Berrios, could not believe it when she heard the news, though she never gave up hope, and she knows this love-filled reunion would not have happened without tons of help and support.

“The whole community of Lee County, Lori Briggs, the construction workers, everybody, everybody’s prayers. It just really helped, and it really helped the community, how strong-bonded they are when it comes to animals. I just felt reassured that Rosie was going to come home eventually,” Berrios said.

Natalie told us that Rosie is already back into her normal “at-home” routine, but she still wants to take her to the vet for a check-up just in case because she has a bit of a limp when walking down the stairs and a scratch on her chest.