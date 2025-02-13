Rosie, dog lost during I-75 crash, back home with family

WINK News
For many, protecting your pet is as important as keeping your kids safe.
The owner of Gatorama in Palmdale was bitten by one of his gators during a feeding show over the weekend, losing two fingers.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate WWII veteran Vernon Nelson’s 100th birthday.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank relies heavily on its volunteers to make a significant impact in the community.
Twins’ superfan Neil Pierce lives more than one thousand miles away from Hammond Stadium and never misses a game in Lee County.
The parade will begin at Fort Myers High School, travel up U.S. Highway 41, and conclude in downtown Fort Myers.
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds is being accused of voter fraud. A fellow lawmaker on Capitol Hill is making the allegations.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for derelict boats in Southwest Florida and is asking for community assistance.
Red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, seen in everything from roses to candy. However, some red sweets may not be as appealing this year due to a recent ban on a common dye linked to cancer risks.
Are you heading out to watch the Savannah Bananas this weekend? This is what you need to know.
When builder T.J. Thornberry was hired by clients to demolish and build two new homes on their Chasteen Street properties within the Punta Gorda Historic District, little did he realize he would be embarking on an odyssey laden with roadblocks lasting nearly three months.
The Charlotte Sports Park is home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the next six weeks for, but after that they don’t actually get to go home.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Florida they can file their taxes for free with the agency using IRS Direct File.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a package of sweeping immigration bills.
New information has been released about Rosie, the dog that went missing in an Interstate 75 car crash on Saturday and was found Wednesday.
She has made it up to her home in Bradenton, much to the relief of her owners.
Rosie was found because the year-and-a-half-old pup just wandered over to a construction site where workers were having a snack.
A woman who volunteered to set up traps to catch Rosie drove the dog back home Wednesday night.
Her owner, Nathaly Berrios, could not believe it when she heard the news, though she never gave up hope, and she knows this love-filled reunion would not have happened without tons of help and support.
“The whole community of Lee County, Lori Briggs, the construction workers, everybody, everybody’s prayers. It just really helped, and it really helped the community, how strong-bonded they are when it comes to animals. I just felt reassured that Rosie was going to come home eventually,” Berrios said.
Natalie told us that Rosie is already back into her normal “at-home” routine, but she still wants to take her to the vet for a check-up just in case because she has a bit of a limp when walking down the stairs and a scratch on her chest.