Fort Myers, it’s time to get “Bananas!”

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their world tour to Fort Myers this weekend for three games at JetBlue Park. The tickets for all games sold out in 20 minutes back in December.

The Bananas’ brand of baseball, which is known as “Banana Ball”, provides fans a unique spin on America’s pastime. Some of the rules of the game include: whichever team gets more runs in the inning, gets a point, the game has a two hour time limit, and fans can even get involved where if they catch a foul ball, that counts as an out.

If you’re heading out to watch “Banana Ball”, this is what you need to know.

For the games on Friday and Saturday, you can see the Bananas players and enjoy the Pre-Game Plaza, which will have music, merchandise and other entertainment, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Gates to JetBlue Park open at 5:30 p.m.

The team is encouraging for fans to get in their seats by 6:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities and first pitch is at 7:00 p.m.

If you’re going to the Sunday afternoon game, the player appearances and Pre-Game Plaza begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 11:30 a.m.

Be in your seats by 12:15 p.m. before first pitch at 1:00 p.m.

Parking is $20 cash only.

Lots open at 1:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday and then at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Bags must be single-compartment and no larger than 12″x12″x6″.

