Save This Life pet microchips closes down

New information has been released about Rosie, the dog that went missing in a car crash last weekend and was found Wednesday.
The owner of Gatorama in Palmdale was bitten by one of his gators during a feeding show over the weekend, losing two fingers.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate WWII veteran Vernon Nelson’s 100th birthday.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank relies heavily on its volunteers to make a significant impact in the community.
Twins’ superfan Neil Pierce lives more than one thousand miles away from Hammond Stadium and never misses a game in Lee County.
The parade will begin at Fort Myers High School, travel up U.S. Highway 41, and conclude in downtown Fort Myers.
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds is being accused of voter fraud. A fellow lawmaker on Capitol Hill is making the allegations.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for derelict boats in Southwest Florida and is asking for community assistance.
Red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, seen in everything from roses to candy. However, some red sweets may not be as appealing this year due to a recent ban on a common dye linked to cancer risks.
Are you heading out to watch the Savannah Bananas this weekend? This is what you need to know.
When builder T.J. Thornberry was hired by clients to demolish and build two new homes on their Chasteen Street properties within the Punta Gorda Historic District, little did he realize he would be embarking on an odyssey laden with roadblocks lasting nearly three months.
The Charlotte Sports Park is home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the next six weeks for, but after that they don’t actually get to go home.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Florida they can file their taxes for free with the agency using IRS Direct File.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a package of sweeping immigration bills.
For many, protecting your pet is as important as keeping your kids safe. Now, a micro-chipping company has suddenly closed its doors, leaving pet owners with questions.
WINK News Reporter Paul Dolan visited a Southwest Florida vet’s office to determine if your pet’s chip may be impacted and what steps you need to take next.
Dr. Sharon Powell discussed the importance of microchips and how their tracking can help owners find lost pets.
“That unique number can say the pet’s name, who it belongs to, and how to contact the owner,” Powell said.
At Edison Parks Animal Hospital down Johnson Street, Powell works hard with her furry assistant, Pongo.
Pongo
Powell told WINK News that the pet microchipping company had saved Pongo’s life.
“Without any notice, it is no longer providing microchip registries,” Powell said. “We can’t even contact SaveThisLife to find out who implanted that lot of microchips, and then we can do some backtracking on it to find the owner. That can’t even be done.”
Powell was left with useless microchips to save his life, and many of her clients had questions. She’s urging all pet owners who used Save This Life to find a different registry.
Dog owner Curtis Johnson knows the importance of microchipping his pets. All three of his dogs have chips.
“You pay to have them chipped for that particular reason, to find them, in case they get lost, and if they can’t read it, then it does no good to get a microchip,” Johnson said.
The microchip from Save This Life will keep the unique ID number for your animal, but if your contact information is gone, it doesn’t help.
“They retain the number, retains the microchip, but the pet owner has to contact a new registry and get the contact information transferred over,” Powell said.
That’s why Powell says to find a new registry to have your contact information. That way, you can be reunited when someone finds your lost pet.
Powell said pet owners sometimes have to pay a $30 fee to put their microchip on a new registry.
While some people use air tags on their pets, dogs have been known to chew on them sometimes, which could damage the tracking function.