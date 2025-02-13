Twins’ superfan attends Spring Training for more than two decades

WINK News
For many, protecting your pet is as important as keeping your kids safe.
New information has been released about Rosie, the dog that went missing in a car crash last weekend and was found Wednesday.
The owner of Gatorama in Palmdale was bitten by one of his gators during a feeding show over the weekend, losing two fingers.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate WWII veteran Vernon Nelson’s 100th birthday.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank relies heavily on its volunteers to make a significant impact in the community.
Twins’ superfan Neil Pierce lives more than one thousand miles away from Hammond Stadium and never misses a game in Lee County.
The parade will begin at Fort Myers High School, travel up U.S. Highway 41, and conclude in downtown Fort Myers.
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds is being accused of voter fraud. A fellow lawmaker on Capitol Hill is making the allegations.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for derelict boats in Southwest Florida and is asking for community assistance.
Red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, seen in everything from roses to candy. However, some red sweets may not be as appealing this year due to a recent ban on a common dye linked to cancer risks.
Are you heading out to watch the Savannah Bananas this weekend? This is what you need to know.
When builder T.J. Thornberry was hired by clients to demolish and build two new homes on their Chasteen Street properties within the Punta Gorda Historic District, little did he realize he would be embarking on an odyssey laden with roadblocks lasting nearly three months.
The Charlotte Sports Park is home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the next six weeks for, but after that they don’t actually get to go home.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Florida they can file their taxes for free with the agency using IRS Direct File.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a package of sweeping immigration bills.
For devoted baseball fans, the MLB season isn’t just the summer months. It all starts in the spring and at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers for the Minnesota Twins.
Twins’ Superfan Neil Pierce has traveled from Minnesota to Fort Myers every year for more than two decades all for the love of his favorite team.
The ushers at Hammond Stadium know him well.
“It’s always ‘Good morning, Neil! Well, Hi, Terry or whoever,’” Pierce said.
He’s like family around there because he’s been coming to the Twins’ Spring Training for 26 years.
“The first year was a week, second year was two weeks, then it got to be two months,” Pierce said.
Neil lives about 100 miles away from Target field in Alden, Minnesota, so he doesn’t make it to many regular season games.
He lives more than one thousand miles away from Hammond Stadium and never misses a game in Lee County.
“I just love the Twins,” Pierce said. “As a young boy, kind of like, ‘Oh boy! Wouldn’t that be fun to go to a Twins Spring Training?’ and I started doing it and then I thought ‘That’s a lot of fun. I’ve got to come down again.’ I’ve been coming since.”
This year, he and neighbors from Minnesota rented a house for two months and plan to spend that time getting as many baseball cards signed as possible.
“We just meet some of the players and get a few autographs signed,” Pierce said. “Just the atmosphere of being around fans and players and green grass and a baseball stadium and all that good stuff. I played baseball when I was younger. I played baseball in college. I played in kind of a semi-pro league and I was a high school baseball coach for 33 years.”
You could say baseball is Neil’s life, he would.
Neil will be coming to practice for the next week until he gets to watch the Twins face the Braves in their Spring Training home opener at Hammond Stadium on Feb. 22.