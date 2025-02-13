Volunteers boost Harry Chapin Food Bank’s reach

WINK News
For many, protecting your pet is as important as keeping your kids safe.
New information has been released about Rosie, the dog that went missing in a car crash last weekend and was found Wednesday.
The owner of Gatorama in Palmdale was bitten by one of his gators during a feeding show over the weekend, losing two fingers.
Hundreds of people came to celebrate WWII veteran Vernon Nelson’s 100th birthday.
Twins’ superfan Neil Pierce lives more than one thousand miles away from Hammond Stadium and never misses a game in Lee County.
The parade will begin at Fort Myers High School, travel up U.S. Highway 41, and conclude in downtown Fort Myers.
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds is being accused of voter fraud. A fellow lawmaker on Capitol Hill is making the allegations.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching for derelict boats in Southwest Florida and is asking for community assistance.
Red is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, seen in everything from roses to candy. However, some red sweets may not be as appealing this year due to a recent ban on a common dye linked to cancer risks.
When builder T.J. Thornberry was hired by clients to demolish and build two new homes on their Chasteen Street properties within the Punta Gorda Historic District, little did he realize he would be embarking on an odyssey laden with roadblocks lasting nearly three months.
The Charlotte Sports Park is home to the Tampa Bay Rays for the next six weeks for, but after that they don’t actually get to go home.
The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Florida they can file their taxes for free with the agency using IRS Direct File.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a package of sweeping immigration bills.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank relies heavily on its volunteers to make a significant impact in the community.
Linda is one of nearly 6,000 volunteers whose efforts amplify the impact of every donated dollar.
“I’ve been volunteering here for a little over three and a half years,” said Linda.
Volunteers like Linda are essential, whether they are distributing food in Charlotte County or sorting and repacking nutritious food at the Harry Chapin warehouse.
“I think everybody at the food bank gets recharged whenever they’re around the volunteers and just to just to see their enthusiasm and their civic-mindedness and their desire to collaborate and to help other people; it just makes you feel good,” said Richard Leber, CEO of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.
Last year, volunteers contributed 79,000 hours, valued at $2.5 million in in-kind service.
This contribution makes each dollar donated to the March to a Million Meals campaign go further and helps the food bank feed more families.
“I mean, there’s people that come at the end of the month that come crying because there’s nothing left in the cupboard, and they will say to us, ‘If you weren’t here today, we wouldn’t have any food in our house this week.’ And so it’s easy for us to get distracted by the beauty of our town here, but there’s a there’s people here who need us, and so it’s just important that we show up every week to be here for those people,” said Linda.
The dedication and heart of these volunteers feed both the people in line and those working behind the scenes.
Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.