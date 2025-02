More than 150 items worth thousands of dollars were reportedly stolen from a Target in Collier County. Deputies arrested Kimberly McDonnell, 36, on charges of grand theft.

Authorities said McDonnell made nearly 20 trips to the Target off Immokalee Road and walked out with over $3,400 in merchandise.

Detectives said McDonnell would go to self-checkout and intentionally not scan items.

Kyle Pollara, a Target customer, expressed disbelief at the situation.

“For almost $4,000 worth of stuff taken,” said Pollara. “That’s actually like, shocking that someone could get away with that.”

Detectives said security cameras caught McDonnell leaving the store on 18 occasions with items ranging from mechanical pencils to a mattress, all unpaid.

Megi Roko, another Target customer, said she is aware of the arrest but is cautious about making assumptions.

“Obviously, your first reaction is ‘that’s unacceptable’, you know? But I think that everything is circumstantial,” said Roko.

She added, “I can’t rush to any assumptions, but if it’s blatant theft, absolutely that’s wrong, and there’s no other way around it.”

Sally Kraska, also a Target customer, shared her frustration about the impact of theft on prices.

“Because we all pay for it. I mean, that’s the truth. We all pay for it. They keep raising prices to make up for their deficit,” said Kraska.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said McDonnell faces grand theft charges, and other customers plan to be more vigilant during their shopping trips.