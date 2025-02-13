WWII Veteran hits 100th birthday milestone

WINK News
Hundreds of people came to celebrate WWII veteran Vernon Nelson’s 100th birthday.
WINK News Reporter and Air Force veteran Esly Davis witnessed the Navy veteran celebrate a milestone.
“I feel like it’s about my 200th birthday, and I feel okay. I’m doing good. All my numbers are good,” Nelson said.
This World War II veteran didn’t think he’d make it through the war, let alone a century.
“They drafted me out of high school, and now we got to finish school. They gave me my diploma and said, go get killed. But it didn’t happen,” Nelson said.
He recalled his earlier life and what led him to WWII.
“What am I doing here? I’m only 18. I’m not going to war. That’s for men,” Nelson said.
But he did go, and he also made it back home. Now, at 100, he’s reflecting on those who are no longer with him.
“They’re all gone now. My kids are all gone. Everybody’s gone. My mother, father, sister, aunts and uncles. Everybody’s gone,” Nelson.
All are gone except for his grandson, Doug Nelson.
“He’s much more than his own family,” Doug Nelson said. “He’s made another one too. It shows how many people he’s touched through his music and everything else he does.”
Music, his faith, and the hundreds of friends who fill this restaurant today have kept him going.
“Vern is a legend. He’s been with us for 100 years, a WWII vet. We love him dearly, and we’re hoping he’ll be around for another 20 years with us. Nelson’s friend Rhonda said.
His secret to a long life is staying positive.
If you want to live to 100, you have to keep smiling. Don’t worry about anything. Life goes on,” Nelson said.