Cape Coral received a key permit for a Yacht Club Community Park. This permit opens up the necessary steps for the park to be built.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a critical permit for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation on Thursday, pushing Cape Coral one step closer to breaking ground on the park’s improvements.

After the damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022, the yacht club has seen much growth, and with this permit, they only progress further.

The environmental resource permit will now be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), with federal approval anticipated in April 2025. Once received, the construction manager at risk will advertise the marine improvement portion of the project for construction bids, marking a significant step forward in the project.

The FDEP permit will add to the club with the following:

Relocating the existing boat ramp in the Caloosahatchee River.

Replacing and reconfiguring docks in the marina basin and adjacent canal.

Replacing nearly 3,000 linear feet of seawall.

Dredging over 38,500 square feet to improve water access and navigation.

Redeveloping the 16.6-acre upland area of the Yacht Club Community Park.

Since 2021, the city has been working closely with USACE and FDEP to secure the necessary approvals for the park’s transformation.

This long-awaited process has included extensive environmental and regulatory reviews, addressing water quality, submerged land leases and slip transfers.

Design plans for the Yacht Club Community Park renovation are underway; completion is anticipated by November 2025.