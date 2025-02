A Cape Coral homeowner was left in shock after a car sent her mailbox flying through the air and left tire tracks next to her home.

The incident was caught on camera, showing the car drifting past her driveway before driving off.

Holly Schillinger, the homeowner, said, “My husband just texted me that our mailbox was missing, and he decided that we should check the cameras.”

“We were able to see just a car come barreling down the street, and screeching tires and the mailbox went flying. It’s still over there in the yard,” Schillinger said.

Schillinger said that she was startled

“When I first saw it, I was at work still, and I was kind of shaking, to be honest, just to realize that happened in front of my house,” she added.

The video quickly gained traction on a Facebook community group, drawing tens of thousands of views and comments from people who couldn’t believe the footage.

Schillinger said, “They did not come back. They just drove away.”

She continued, “I think they were just joyriding, to be honest. But who knows, it was in the middle of the day. It was at, like, 2:45 p.m.”

“I’m really glad we have our cameras here to see that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have known why my mailbox ended up 20 feet away from where it was when I left this morning,” Schillinger said.

The Cape Coral Police Department visited the scene after the incident.

A new mailbox was installed on the same day. Attempts to contact the police department for further comments were not immediately returned.