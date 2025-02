Hollis and Linda Nash might be living proof that love doesn’t fade with age.

This Valentine’s Day, the couple from Brookdale Senior Living in Cape Coral is celebrating their 62nd Valentine’s Day together—a milestone that began in 1964 when the two met on this very day.

Hollis and Linda have fond memories of that fateful Valentine’s Day dance, which changed their lives forever. Hollis recalls being reluctant to attend the event.

“I was forced to go to the dance. I did not want to go,” said Hollis.

But it was there, at the dance, that he met Linda.

“I danced with my date a couple of times, and then I sat down at the table, and Hollis was sitting there,” Linda remembers.

The two talked the night away, which marked the beginning of their whirlwind romance.

One year later, they were married, beginning a lifelong journey together. After 59 years of marriage, they are still deeply in love, celebrating each day as a gift.

When asked about the key to their long-lasting marriage, Hollis had a simple answer.

“Anything that goes wrong is my fault,” he joked. Linda quickly agreed, adding, “That’s true.”

As for their love advice, which grows stronger over time, Hollis and Linda point to patience and understanding.

“You have to accept their faults. Be gracious, thoughtful, caring, and loving, and don’t try to make them perfect. Don’t try to change them. They are what they are,” Hollis explained.

Linda added, “And most of all, hang on. Don’t give up. Don’t throw away what you’ve built.”

A Valentine’s Day Celebration at Brookdale

This Valentine’s Day, Hollis and Linda will celebrate their love at Brookdale Senior Living, which they now call home.

Although they won’t have a late-night party like many others, they’ll still enjoy a special celebration with fellow residents.

“We’re going to have a big party here at Brookdale, but it won’t be at night. We have our parties at 1:30 p.m.,” said Linda with a smile. Hollis added, “Yeah, ‘cause if it’s at night, they may be asleep.”

Through the years, the Nash’s love for one another has only grown stronger. When asked what they love most about each other, both Hollis and Linda were quick to show their deep admiration.

“I love everything about her,” Hollis said. Linda shared, “Oh, I love his sense of humor. He’s always supported me. He’s my best friend.”

Their advice for others? Never give up on love, no matter how long the years may be.

As Linda put it, “It just gets stronger.”

For Hollis and Linda Nash, true love only grows with time.

The couple celebrate their 60th marriage anniversary in August.

Congrats to them!