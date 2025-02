Credit: CROW

Two orphaned baby North American River Otters were rescued by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife.

According to CROW, the orphaned kits were discovered in Punta Gorda in early February after being without their parents for three days.

The pair were lethargic and dehydrated; however, they responded quickly to CROW’s rehabilitation methods.

Both otters were provided with nourishing meals, enriching activities, and plenty of comfort as they rested and recovered. Credit: CROW Credit: CROW Credit: CROW

According to CROW, their outdoor otter enclosure is under renovation. Once stable, the kits will be transferred to a partner clinic to grow and practice the skills needed to thrive in the wild, such as hunting.

CROW provided footage of the two adorable otters recovering on their Facebook account.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, River otters can be found throughout Florida except for the Keys and are most often seen in or near water.

Their diets consist of a variety of prey, including crustaceans, amphibians, reptiles,

fish, birds, insects, and small mammals.

For more information on the North American River Otter, click here.