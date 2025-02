Food insecurity is a pressing issue in the community, and organizations like the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Meals of Hope and the Guadalupe Center are stepping up to help. They are making a difference for families, particularly single-parent homes with young children.

Samantha Gonzalez, a 14-year-old student, shared her story.

“I lost my father like a few years ago, so at a young age. So this does help my mom since she’s supporting me and my siblings,” said Gonzalez.

Organizations recognize the importance of supporting children beyond just their educational needs.

“It’s important to serve the whole child. And one of the things that we know is that if a child is going home and they are going home to food insecurity or housing challenges, that really makes receiving a good education a difficult thing,” said Kelly Krupp, VP of Philanthropy at the Guadalupe Center.

Gonzalez knows the struggle of food insecurity all too well, as she helped her mom pick up food.

“Yeah, because there’s I can’t help her with anything. So I’m still young, so I can’t,” said Gonzalez.

Families like Luz’s also benefit from these efforts. Luz expressed her concerns for her younger sister.

“I’m just worried a bit because it’s mainly for my sister. They’re still small, so they need this food to grow up. Well, us, we can kind of survive without it,” said Luz, an Immokalee resident.

For Gonzalez and Luz, the food they receive means one less worry and one less empty stomach.

“I love you, and thank you for everything you do and for being somebody I can rely on and look up to,” said Gonzalez.

These efforts provide a momentary reprieve, allowing teenagers like Gonzalez and Luz to focus on being kids.

