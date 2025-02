Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Three people are accused of running a drug house that held opioids, fentanyl and other illicit narcotics in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, they received a tip of drugs being sold at 5441 Carlton St. in Collier County and executed a SWAT search warrant on Friday.

The specific time of the search was not stated.

During the search, detectives found and recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, along with narcotic paraphernalia.

The three people who were living in the home at the time of the search were arrested.

CCSO arrested Edward Arthur Valadez, 29, on charges of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and narcotic equipment; Megan Marie Groves, 38, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic equipment; Mark Dirisre Dieujuste, 40, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotic equipment.

Each of them was taken to the Collier County Jail.

Valadez’s court date is scheduled for Mar. 10, while Groves and Dieujuste will be on Mar. 12.