Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for florists in Southwest Florida, and one florist is offering lower prices on roses.

Fort Myers Florist has been preparing for the occasion for a week, handling thousands of orders for this holiday.

If you’re looking to buy flowers today, Fort Myers Florist recommends visiting their shop in person. They are located on U.S. 41 near Trailwinds Drive.

FinanceBuzz studied the prices of a dozen red roses this year compared to last year and found a national average increase of about 2%.

Factors like inflation, supply chain logistics, and the weather contributed to this rise.

In Florida, the average cost for a dozen red roses is around $84. However, at Fort Myers Florist, you can find them for about $70.

Despite being slightly expensive, they have plenty of stock for Valentine’s Day surprises. The shop also offers a variety of other flowers and arrangements at reasonable prices.

“We have lots of roses. We have our cash and carry specials. That is a really nice deal. People can come in and pick up whatever color they want and just take it and go. We are fully stocked. We have so much product that we would love to sell it to them,” said Jean Marie Rakich, General Manager at Fort Myers Florist for 8 years.

Rakich advises that the best way to get flowers today is by visiting the store in person.

Fort Myers Florist will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.