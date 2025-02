Credit: WINK News

The Fort Myers Regional Library is preparing for essential repairs, nearly two years after Hurricane Ian made its impact.

However, before the repairs commence, there will be two brief closures.

The first closure will coincide with the Edison Festival of Light, followed by another for the Southwest Florida Reading Festival.

Only the library parking lot will be affected during these events. Afterward, the library will start the necessary repair work on the building.

“Six weeks is a long time, and there are other libraries, but it’s just an inconvenience,” said Tracie Tinsley, a devoted reader who frequently visits the Fort Myers Regional Library.

Tinsley shared that the library’s proximity to her home is a significant advantage.

“I love the books; I love the books,” said Tinsley.

The library assures visitors they will still have access to resources during this transition, although things may be rearranged. Tinsley is surprised that the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still relevant.

“I think it’s just really sad that it’s been two years, and everything is just completely remedied at this time,” said Tinsley.

The county expects the project to begin in about a month and continue for approximately six weeks. Tinsley emphasized the library’s importance in the community.

“So many people use this as a resource, and I know even the homeless come here and are able to be in air conditioning and be around other people,” said Tinsley.

Visitors will still be able to pick up and place holds on materials, and they can continue to call the library.

The county notes that this information is preliminary and may change as the project progresses.