The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Port Charlotte kicked off its 31st annual Greek Fest on Friday.

Llyod Maynard is a community member who said that celebrating in Port Charlotte is almost as good as celebrating in Greece.

“No crystal water and white buildings, but besides that, we’re here,” said Maynard. “It comes about as close as you can get in Port Charlotte.”

There were homemade gyros, fries and handmade necklaces at the event.

Christine Krithades is a pastry chef and church member. She said that the volunteers support the community throughout the year.

“Everything is volunteers, and the proceeds support the church throughout the year,” said Krithades. “We have a society for women called Philoctopus. We provide services, for example, gifts to shut-ins at nursing homes each Christmas.”

Loula lost her home during Hurricane Milton, and she’s still working to get back on her feet.

“Right now, I’m coming back and forth,” said Loula. “I’m staying with friends, but I’m up north temporarily, but I’ll be back permanently.”

She said that Greek Fest is the time of the year she can always look forward to.

“I came to make sure that we did this, so I will be here next year for sure,” said Loula.

Peter Kyriakopoulos has been the chief chef for the Greek Fest for all 31 years. His first gig was for the Greek Navy, but he said that his tastes haven’t changed since.

“My favorite dish, the lamb shine. Why? Because I’m Greek, and I like lamb,” said Kyriakopoulos.

He said that he was there for one reason and one reason only.

“The people. When I see the people, I get happy,” said Kyriakopoulus.

The Greek Fest runs from Friday to Sunday. Click here for more information on the Greek Fest.