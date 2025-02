February is American Heart Month, a perfect time to assess your heart health. Research from the American Heart Association shows that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have some form of cardiovascular disease.

While common risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and smoking are well-known, there are other unexpected contributors to heart disease.

Vickey, who suffered a heart attack, described her experience, saying, “I’m going up the stairs, and I’m pulling myself up the stairs.”

Another patient experienced a toothache that turned out to be a symptom of a heart attack.

Where you live can also impact your heart health.

The American Heart Association found that southern states have the highest heart disease death rates, partly due to poverty, limited access to fresh fruit, safe places to walk and healthcare.

The quality of tap water is another factor. Researchers at Columbia found that people exposed to high levels of arsenic in their drinking water were 42% more likely to develop heart disease.

Diet soda is not a healthy alternative to water.

Women over 50 who drink two or more diet sodas or artificially sweetened drinks daily face an increased risk of stroke and heart attack.

Pregnancy-related complications also affect heart health. Conditions like gestational hypertension, pre-eclampsia, preterm birth and gestational diabetes significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease later in life.

Additionally, women who experience menopause before age 42 have twice the risk of heart attack or stroke compared to those who go through it later.

Constant low-level stress can make you 40% more likely to have a heart attack. The best advice is to surround yourself with supportive people and practice self-care.

Heart disease doesn’t just begin in our 50s.

A study published in JAMA found that heart health begins to decline around age 10 if children have unhealthy lifestyles, such as poor diet, lack of exercise and smoking, significantly increasing their risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life.