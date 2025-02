Cleveland Bass Movers, founded in 1969, stands as the oldest Black-owned business in Southwest Florida.

This decades-long venture, rooted in family legacy, has been serving the community, moving families in Collier County for over half a century.

“My grandfather’s name was Cleveland Bass. That’s where the name comes from,” said Cassandra Stready, the granddaughter of Cleveland Bass.

Bass began his journey as a porter at a depot in Naples, delivering bags for visitors in what was then a small fishing town.

A friend and businessman recognized Bass’ potential and gave him $500, allowing him to purchase a box truck and transform his dream into reality. CREDIT: Collier County Museum

“He purchased the box truck, and he started doing deliveries and moving,” said Stready.

Despite the challenges of the time, Bass’ resilience and dedication helped him establish his business during an era that was often unwelcoming to Black entrepreneurs.

“He was very resilient. He was dedicated. We were in a different time at that time,” said Stready. “Being an African American person, you were not supposed to have your own business. You were pretty much working for others. So for him to start his business and continue his business, even with folks not wanting him to be in business.”

Bill Dwight, president of the Friends of the Collier County Museum, highlighted the importance of preserving the stories of Black pioneers like Bass.

“It’s kind of one of the best-kept secrets, or worst-kept secrets, depending on how you think of it,” said Dwight. “The African American population was here early when they helped build a lot of the hotels, a lot of the prominent homes.”

Dwight, along with the NAACP and the Collier County Museum, initiated the Black History Baggage Cart Project to celebrate these contributions.

“Expect both permanent and temporary exhibits, revolving exhibits, if you will, within the car,” said Dwight. “There will also be flat screen monitors for these oral histories, for some of the photos that will be put into kind of photo collages with narration.”

Cleveland Bass’ legacy continues through his family and community impact.

“He was always a man to say, ‘Do as you say you going to do,'” said Tim Stready, the current owner of Cleveland Bass Movers. “If you can’t pick a man up, definitely don’t hold him down. You reach your hand out to a man.”

This dedication and vision have paved the way for today’s African American business owners to thrive.

For more information on the Cleveland Bass Movers, click here.