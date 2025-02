Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Port Charlotte woman is accused of vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s car by throwing eggs and condiments and then running him over with her car.

Deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene at the Lutheran of the Cross Church at 2300 Luther Rd. on Jan. 31 at 5:12 p.m.

There, the victim told deputies that he was having multiple relationships with Yoshabelle Edouard, 19, and an 18-year-old woman.

Upon interviewing Edouard, she said that she and the victim were in an “on-again-off-again” relationship. She then continued to mention that they did not live together but rather

On the night of Jan. 30, Edouard said that she and the victim had spent the night together. The following morning, she heard the victim say he was in another relationship with the 18-year-old woman.

According to deputies, she became upset at the realization, saying that the victim informed her of this due to being caught having multiple relationships.

Later, on Jan. 31, the victim, the 18-year-old, and two additional witnesses gathered at the Lutheran of the Cross Church parking, where they began to assess the damage caused to the victim’s vehicle.

According to the victim, he witnessed Edouard vandalize his vehicle by throwing eggs at it. He then said she used ketchup and mustard to vandalize the car further.

The report did not specify when the vandalization occurred nor when the entire party of people gathered together at the church parking lot.

Edouard called the 18-year-old woman to discuss the situation further. According to her, the 18-year-old woman and the victim began to argue over the phone.

The situation escalated, provoking Edouard to drive toward the church parking lot.

Upon arrival, Edouard said that she noticed the victim was upset and began to approach her. She told deputies that he jumped onto the windshield of the vehicle, damaging it, then rolled off the vehicle before landing on the ground.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said that Edouard was driving in his direction with the intent of hitting him. He said that to prevent serious injury, he jumped into the windshield, landing directly into the vehicle.

The victim sustained multiple lacerations to his right arm, right shoulder blade, and right hip.

According to deputies, Edouard confessed to the incident, leading to her arrest.

She has been charged with aggravated battery.

She is currently in the Charlotte County Jail.