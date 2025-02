Romance scams are on the rise, with the Federal Trade Commission reporting over 64,000 cases in the U.S. in 2023.

These scams result in financial loss and heartbreak for the victims.

“In the end, the victim is not only out probably a lot of money, but their hearts are also broken,” said Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP.

Stokes explained how these scams often begin through social media or unexpected messages.

“We see it coming through social media. We see it now these days: you get this text message on your phone that says, ‘Hi, are we still meeting at six?’ Being a nice person, you respond and say, ‘I’m sorry you have the wrong number,’ and that’s all it takes for these criminals to begin a conversation,” said Stokes.

Once trust is established, the conversation can lead to financial fraud.

“That ends up being completely fraudulent and thousands and thousands of dollars, billions, actually, if you look at it nationally, are being stolen,” said Stokes.

Stokes advised people to be cautious with all incoming communications.

“We cannot trust incoming communication anymore from any source. If you get a friend request on your social media feed, you have to assume that this is someone who’s going to try to deceive you and steal your money,” she said.

These scams are not the work of a single individual but rather complex, organized crime groups.

“It is actually the space of transnational crime games. We’re talking highly sophisticated, highly funded, well-resourced crime gangs that are behind all of this now. So they have capacity, they have buildings, they have employees, they have scripts and they have a playbook,” said Stokes.

The key to these scams is manipulating emotions.

“If you can get that person into a heightened emotional state, these criminals know that that’s the win,” Stokes said.

To protect yourself, be wary of any sudden, urgent requests for money. AARP recommends shutting down social media accounts or adjusting privacy settings to limit communication to known contacts. Avoid responding to texts or calls from unknown numbers, and use unique passwords for all accounts.

AARP offers a helpline at 877-908-3360 for those who suspect they may be victims of such scams.