The Savannah Bananas are calling JetBlue Park home this weekend for three games, marking “The Greatest Show in Sports” first appearance in Southwest Florida.

For Bananas pitcher Andy Archer, a lot has changed since the last time he played on this field.

“I was like 16 years old and in the fall trying to get recruited mega stressed and completely different,” Archer said. “Now, you know this is where I want to be dressed in yellow and take this mound.”

This is Archer’s second season with the Bananas. A second chance at the sport after not playing for a couple years.

“I got into youth ministry and one of my students was a baseball player,” Archer explained. “And the way he chased his dreams gave me some conviction because I felt like I didn’t use my gifts as well as I should have.”

Now, Archer and his teammates are using their gifts in baseball in a unique way, Banana Ball. That’s a style of baseball with its own set of rules such as a two-hour game clock, no bunting and the winner of each inning gets a point.

“It takes a little bit of the slowness out of baseball and makes it all action packed,” Bananas first baseman and catcher Eric Jones said.

The sold out crowd at JetBlue Park got to witness that first hand as the Bananas played the Party Animals Friday night.

Fans got to see a player on stilts, a backflipping base coach, a batter with a cape and coordinated team celebrations at home plate.

“When you come to Banana Land and come to a Banana Ball game, you’re allowed to be yourself and have fun,” Bananas designated runner Malachi Mitchell said.

“We’re really psyched to get kids to play baseball, play team sports,” Archer said. “And so when they see a bunch of guys you know that have played baseball at such a high level of our lives having so much fun, it gets them really excited. To be honest with you, that what makes this whole thing worth it.”

The Savannah Bananas play two more games Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at JetBlue Park.