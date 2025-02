The Savannah Bananas have made their way to JetBlue Park for Friday’s sold-out game in Fort Myers.

Hundreds of attendees piled into the park to watch “the greatest show in sports.”

This team and its brand of baseball have captivated fans’ imaginations. Players said they had some fun surprises for the weekend as they showed Banana Ball to Southwest Florida for the first time.

Eric Jones is the first baseman and catcher for the Savannah Bananas. He said that he remembers playing in Southwest Florida years ago.

“I was here six years ago playing for the Minnesota Twins playing rookie ball,” said Jones. “I remember sitting in the dugout looking out like, wow, the field is so beautiful. It’s a place where I began my professional career. And it’s awesome to be back here now doing it a bit different.”

The players push it to the limit night in and night out, and that creativity has made Banana Ball a viral sensation.

Fans in Lee County get to witness it in person for the first time this weekend.

Players on both the Savannah Bananas and the opposing Party Animals took pictures and signed autographs for fans. There was also plenty of dancing.

Tickets for all three of this weekend’s games sold out in 30 minutes.