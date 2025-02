Romance is in the air this Valentine’s Day as we look forward to the Southwest Florida Reading Festival.

Julie Soto, a USA Today bestselling author, and Melissa Baker, the festival coordinator, are gearing up for the event.

Julie Soto, known for her work as an author, playwright, and actress, shared how her theater experience influences her writing.

“I feel like coming from a theater background I got a good sense about how people talk to each other, and what a scene looks like when two people want opposing things, which is what you want to read about in fiction,” said Soto.

Soto also discussed her upcoming works, including a new romantic fantasy series and a young adult thriller titled “The Thrashers.”

“The Thrashers is my child. The book is about a click of popular kids who finds themselves in the middle of a police investigation when one of their classmates who desperately wanted to be friends with them and join their group dies. Even from beyond the grave, her obsession with them may not be done,” said Soto.

Melissa Baker highlighted what attendees can expect at the festival.

“It’s going to be a full day of fun for all ages. The festival will have crafts and activities for kids and teens, local authors will do book signings, and the sponsor booths will have fun giveaways. The library team will have demos, a ton of food trucks, and live music,” said Baker.

The Southwest Florida Reading Festival is a free family event taking place on Saturday, March 1, at the Fort Myers Regional Library Campus in downtown Fort Myers.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.