Credit: First Baptist Church of St. James City

Hurricanes have caused flood after flood, and one island church, The First Baptist Church of Saint James City, wants to build higher.

Building higher requires the church to move many puzzle pieces around to make it work.

Pastor Larry Jinks is leading the charge.

“Jesus tells us in the scriptures that we’re to go out into the world and reach people, but he kind of flipped the script on us a couple of years ago,” Jinks said. “He sent the world to our doorstep.”

After Hurricane Ian many found themselves at the First Baptist Church of Saint James City.

“We had this sanctuary totally stripped out and gutted,” Jinks said. “And we called it the Saint James City Sam’s Club because we had everything from bottled water to dog food to hygiene products to baby food and anything you could need to survive.”

Meanwhile, the congregation was dealing with a loss of their own.

“Imagine filling this building up with a million gallons of chocolate milk and mud and picking it up and shaking it and just throwing it down,” Jinks said. “It was a mess.”

Hurricanes Helene and Milton were salt in the wound.

“We finished rebuilding from Ian last summer and put in the last puzzle pieces,” Jinks said.

Most people might turn away after three major floods, but not Pastor Jinks.

“This church isn’t going anywhere. God has us here, and we’re going to do what we have to do to remain here, to love you, and to show the love of Christ,” Jinks said.

So, the first Baptist has plans to build up higher.

“We’re going to be about six or seven feet closer to the lord,” Jinks said.

The project will cost around $700,000.

It was pricey but the most cost-effective option they could find.

“The good news is God has already provided every penny we need for this project,” Jinks said. “They looked at me and I said the bad news is it’s still in your pockets.”