Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain that may impact your Friday or Valentine’s Day outdoor plans.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Isolated showers are expected to impact our area late afternoon and evening. This may impact any outdoor Valentine’s Day evening plans.”

Friday

Highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll stay dry through lunchtime, but isolated showers will move from east to west Friday afternoon.

These showers will be around parts of Southwest Florida for your outdoor Valentine’s Day plans.

Saturday

Saturday is looking drier, with sun and clouds in the forecast for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures will be quite ho,t with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking for something to do?

Come join The WINK Weather Authority Team at the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade in Downtown Fort Myers on Saturday evening.

The Weather Authority is saying that conditions will be mild and pleasant for the parade.

Sunday

The Weather Authority is tracking our first cold front this month, which will bring isolated showers Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be cooler and not as hot. Highs top out in the lower to mid-80s.

We’ll also see a breezy southwest wind throughout Sunday afternoon.