The Edison Festival parade in downtown Fort Myers was a spectacle of lights and sounds, drawing crowds to celebrate the legacy of Thomas Edison.

he parade featured over 150 units, including 16 high school marching bands and more than 50 floats, showcasing the community’s creativity and enthusiasm.

“You’re my favorite,” said a spectator, expressing admiration for the parade participants.

The Edison Festival parades have a special place for WINK News’ Weather Authority, with one attendee saying, “I love Matt Devitt, he’s the GOAT.”

The annual event honors Thomas Edison and his invention of the lightbulb. Since 1953, floats have been adorned with lights in his honor, continuing the tradition with vibrant displays.

“Love Thomas Edison,” said another parade-goer, highlighting the central figure of the event.

Spectators enjoyed a variety of attractions, from the floats and emergency vehicles to the marching bands.

“Honestly, what I really love is watching the high school bands. I think they do such a good job, I love cheering them on,” said Jen McDonald of Fort Myers.

WINK News Meteorologist Matt Devitt shared his favorite part of the parade: “My favorite part is honestly seeing all of the kids, how excited they get.”

The festivities continue with the Edison Festival’s classic car show in downtown Fort Myers, featuring hundreds of hot rods and classic cars from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.