Downtown Fort Myers is preparing for a big evening with the Edison Festival of Light Parade and 5K set to draw thousands of spectators.

The bustling event will lead to significant road closures in the area for most of Saturday.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan reported that while downtown roads are being closed, no-parking signs are posted all over the area to set the stage for the big parade.

The parade route begins at Fort Myers High School, moves onto US-41, and heads toward downtown Fort Myers.

Road closures start at 8 a.m., and southbound bridge traffic will detour onto McGregor Boulevard to Hanson Street or Hill Avenue at 2:30 p.m.

All traffic will stop at 3:30 p.m.

An estimated 200,000 people are expected to watch the parade, not including participants.

For those planning to attend the events, the Fort Myers Police Department suggests arriving by 3:30 p.m.

The 5K begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the parade at 7:15 p.m.

WINK’s Doppler 3X float will be part of the parade, along with the entire weather team and other members of the WINK News family.