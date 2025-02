Love Your Rebellion hosted the Goth Gala for the Forlorn at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral on Friday night.

It was a dance party of the goth assortment, including industrial, goth and dark wave music, with performances from Violent Vickie and DJ Audax. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

The goth anti-Valentine’s Day event featured a costume contest and a Meet Your Maker: Makers Market and Vintage Showcase.

The market was hosted by Paul Hendrix of Ph Vintage, and Julian of Human Garment Company.

Hendrix believes that shopping vintage is beneficial to the community as a whole.

“You’re saving something from ending up in a landfill,” said Hendrix. “It’s shopping small as opposed to going to mega-corporations that produce and produce.”

Hendrix said the collaboration between Nice Guys and the vintage community for the goth event was beneficial. Paul Hendrix of Ph Vintage Credit: Tim Belizaire

“We’re having two different worlds collide, and it’s a way to have different people out to bring new followers or new customers,” said Hendrix.

Angela Page is the chair of the board of directors and the executive director of Love Your Rebellion.

She wanted to throw a Valentine’s Day event with a unique and goth flair.

“Everybody celebrates Valentine’s Day in their own way, even the goths, so I thought, why not create a niche Valentine’s Day event that’s specifically for the folks that like goth music,” said Page. Violent Vickie Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

She said that she also wanted to throw an event that single people could enjoy.

“The tagline is Love Dies Tonight, a goth gala for the forlorn,” said Page. “The concept is for the people who are maybe on the wrong side of love, so there’s room for everybody here.”

