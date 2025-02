The Weather Authority says the above-normal temperatures that Southwest Florida has been experiencing will stick around yet again for Saturday.

Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Sun and clouds will be overhead throughout the day, with just a chance for a stray shower.

Our continued southerly flow will allow for a nice breeze with winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

The Edison Festival of Light Parade is Saturday evening, and our entire WINK Weather Team will be there!

It’ll be a nice evening with a few passing clouds, staying mild and dry.

Sunday

A cold front…finally! While it won’t come until later in the day, allowing for temperatures to still warm up into the mid-80s, relief in the form of less humid air and temperatures near normal are on the way.

Isolated rain is in the forecast, primarily in the evening hours ahead of that front.

Then, drier and less humid air will be in play for the start of the upcoming work week.

This week

Monday is Presidents’ Day, and the forecast looks picture perfect: less humidity, highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and plenty of sunshine overhead.

A few showers are possible starting Tuesday, but overall, rain chances stay low, with highs reaching back into the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

Beach and boating

Boaters can expect a warm, breezy day on the water.

Winds are out of the southeast, shifting south later in the day around 10 to 20 knots.

There’s a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters, and the Gulf wave heights reach 1 to 3 feet.

The water temperature in the Gulf is 77 degrees.