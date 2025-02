The First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda is alive with celebration as they honor a legacy of leadership.

The service began around 4 p.m. and is set to continue throughout the night.

The congregation is celebrating Pastor Dr. Carl Brooks, who has served the church for 45 years. Brooks has been a pivotal figure in spreading love and faith within the community.

“I think over the years, we’ve bonded with each other, and they know I’m faithful, that I’ll be here no matter what time of the night,” said Brooks. “They know I’ll be here, and I’ll do the best I can to see about their needs. I just love people, and I’m in the business of helping people, so that’s why I think they come out.”

Brooks further shared the deep connections he has formed with the church members over the years.

“I dedicated their children. I’ve married them. I’ve been to them while they were in the hospital. I buried a lot of them. And it’s like I’m literally a part of the family of the people that are here and in the community,” said Brooks.

The celebration is a tribute to Brooks’ leadership and the love and community he has fostered within the church.