Credit: Tim Belizaire

Shift Coffee Bar in Fort Myers held its annual Valentine’s Day pop-up event and anniversary party on Sunday morning.

The Wild at Heart Flower Truck provided flowers for the event. End of March Vintage and Ph Vintage provided thrifted clothes, and the Wurst Street Dogs provided food.

The party also featured croissants from Wolfmoon and food from the Coal Room.

The Valentine's Day event is the largest of the year for the coffee bar. Though the bar originally opened in the fall, they have chosen to celebrate their anniversary on Valentine's Day. Credit: Tim Belizaire

The Valentine’s Day event also featured a Polaroid pop-up inside the coffee shop.

Chloe Newton owns End of March Vintage, a curated pop-up shop selling vintage clothing, goods, and accessories.

Newton said that Shift Coffee is the reason for her relationship and the friends she has.

“If not for Shift, I would not be with my current partner,” said Newton. “I would not be a part of the friend group I have, and I would not have this opportunity to share my business with this community.”

Chloe Newton Credit: Tim Belizaire

Newton said that Shift Coffee and the Valentine’s Day event can be enjoyed even if you are single.

“Valentine’s Day is so much more than being in a relationship. It’s an opportunity to fall in love with yourself and your community,” she said.

Newton believes that the Shift Coffee community has curated a space where people can enjoy the shop any day of the week.

“Shift is so genuine and authentic,” said Newton. “It’s not just a coffee shop, it’s a place where people can come to have a safe space; whether you need to do your work or you need to get out of a scary situation at home, it’s a safe space.”

Heather Moore owns Wild at Heart Flower Bar and Mercantile. She showed up with her flower truck, Willow. Moore said that she enjoys the Valentine’s Day events for Shift Coffee.

"We love coming to Shift," said Moore. "We do this event with them every year and it's always an amazing turnout. The community comes out to support and it's incredible. Credit: Tim Belizaire

