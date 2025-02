The Weather Authority says Sunday is starting off warm across Southwest Florida with overnight lows in the upper 60s and 70s, staying warm throughout the day before a cold front sweeps south later this evening.

This will bring some much-needed, isolated rain ahead of the front later today.

The timing will be around sunset time, after 6 p.m., and later, so it stays dry for any Sunday morning and afternoon outdoor plans.

Highs will reach the low to mid-80s this afternoon with sun and clouds overhead and breezy winds out of the southwest around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Monday

A beautiful Presidents’ Day is on tap across Southwest Florida.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and thanks to Saturday evening’s cold front, the air will be drier and less humid.

Plenty of sunshine will stay overhead throughout the day.

This week

This week, highs stay in the low to mid-80s, with sun and clouds and a few opportunities for rain.

A front by late week will reinforce the less humid air, allowing highs to be in the upper 70s, where they should be this time of year.

Beach and boating

Boaters should exercise caution today due to gusty winds out of the south, reaching 10 to 20 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching 2 to 5 feet, and the bays and inland waters are choppy.

The water temperature in the Gulf is a warm 77 degrees.