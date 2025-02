An investigation is underway after a fire in East Naples.

It happened in the 2900 block of Terrace Avenue at 12:09 p.m. Monday.

While the fire is now under control, the Greater Naples Fire Rescue told WINK News that there is heavy damage.

So far, we know one person was inside when the fire broke out, and they have since been taken to a nearby hospital.

When East Naples Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a flame showing.

One engine crew dealt with the fire while the other began searching for any victims.

Inside, they found a person and removed them.

In the time that WINK News has been at the scene, we’ve seen three people be interviewed by officials, but it’s still unclear whether they were here at the time or property owners.

A man who works at the marine store across the street told us he called 911 after seeing flames.

He told us that homeless people tend to frequent the property.

The state fire marshal and Greater Naples Fire Rescue are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.