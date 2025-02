Alex Cuba, Stephane Wrembel and Danny Sinoff. CREDIT: Alliance for the Arts.

Catch Grammy winners and jazz virtuosos at the Jazz on the Green event hosted by the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers.

Jazz on the Green will bring in renowned jazz artists and emerging local talent. The day-long festival will celebrate the rich and diverse sounds of jazz from around the world.

This event, set against the scenic backdrop of the Alliance’s Amphitheatre, is on Saturday, March 29, starting at 11 p.m. CREDIT: Alliance for the Arts

“Jazz on the Green offers something for everyone, from the seasoned jazz aficionado to those simply looking to enjoy a relaxing day outdoors,” the Alliance said in a statement. “Guests can unwind on the lush festival grounds, savor the smooth rhythms and spontaneous improvisation and soak in the creative energy of this extraordinary event. “

A curated selection of food trucks and vendors will also be available.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m., and music performances are from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

General admission is $45 and $35 for alliance members. Children 5 and under are free.

A VIP Table for 8 is $1,500. It includes a 10×10 tent, reserved table, cocktail waitress service and access to indoor restrooms. Limited tables are available.

About the artists

According to the Alliance for the Arts, these are the artists and their accolades:

Alex Cuba: A multi-Latin Grammy-winning artist and 2022 Grammy winner, Alex Cuba’s music blends Cuban roots with rock, soul, and jazz influences. His latest album, Voces De Mi Familia, was released in May 2024.

Stephane Wrembel: A Grammy-winning guitarist and composer, Wrembel is best known for his work on the Midnight in Paris soundtrack. His 2024 three-part album series, Triptych, showcases his signature blend of Gypsy jazz and modern improvisation.

Danny Sinoff: Danny Sinoff is a dynamic pianist, vocalist and bandleader known for his captivating performances and deep passion for jazz. Gracing stages from New York City’s Apollo Theater to Florida’s top jazz festivals.

Additionally, the event will highlight local talent, including a performance by high school jazz musicians led by Eduardo Ortega.

Additional information

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Alliance for the Arts is located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard, just south of Colonial Boulevard, in Fort Myers.