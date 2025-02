The Boston Red Sox held their first full squad Spring Training workout Monday morning. For Scot MacKay, his Red Sox fandom was passed down to his 10-year-old son Samuel on day one. Samuel’s middle name is Fenway.

“The wife wouldn’t let me name him Yaz so she tried to figure something out,” MacKay said. “Samuel is Ted Williams’ middle name and she liked Fenway.”

A new name on the Red Sox roster is Alex Bregman, the two-time All-Star and World Series champion third baseman from the Houston Astros. Bregman joined the Red Sox after signing a three-year/$120M deal last week.

In his introductory press conference Sunday morning, Bregman said, “Feel I have a great opportunity to win here. Playing for a city that not only loves winning and expects to win. I like to play in those pressure packed environments and I feel I have that here in Boston.”

With the addition of Bregman, the team talked to current third baseman, Rafael Devers, about a move to designated hitter. Devers made it clear to reporters Monday, he’s not interested in that.

When asked if the team insists on the change, Devers said no.

When asked about first base, Devers said no.

When asked if he just wants to play third base, Devers said yes.

Devers said via translator, “It’s my position. And I’m not going to change on a whim like that.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to reporters after Devers made those coments.

Cora told reporters that Devers, “has a lot of pride. We know that. He feels he’s a third baseman. He’s going to workout as a third baseman. And then we’re going to make decisions accordingly.”

No matter how it all plays out, fans are excited to see what Bregman brings.

Darek Grant from Maine said, “I like his grittiness. He reminds me of one of those players that’s always going to hustle.”

“Hopefully he’ll be a big one for us,” MacKay told WINK News. “Be a good bat in the lineup for us. We need that position player in the middle infielder for us out there and get rid of some of the errors we had throughout the years.”