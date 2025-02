An emergency meeting was held to address concerns from residents about the development along Burnt Store Road in Charlotte County.

Residents are frustrated after learning that Charlotte County will not collaborate with them to update a 2005 area plan.

Residents feel they are bearing the cost of infrastructure upgrades.

Denny Mills expressed concerns about development, saying, “Of course, you always like it the way it is. You know, if it gets busier, it’s going to be more dangerous.”

The situation involves the transition of four lanes of traffic into two lanes from Charlotte to Lee County, with plans to extend the four lanes into Lee County to improve safety.

Three new communities in Charlotte County and 3,000 new homes in Lee County are expected to double the population along Burnt Store Road.

Deborah Mills shared her thoughts on the development, saying, “I think it’s a bad idea, just because the highways and stuff are so crowded already that I don’t see how we’re gonna have a room for that many more cars going by,” said Mills.

The Burnt Store Corridor Coalition is advocating for responsible development.

Kevin Black, president of the Cape Coral Northwest Neighborhood Association, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the counties.

“And what they develop in Charlotte County is going to come right down through Lee County. What we develop in Lee County is going to go through Charlotte County in that corridor burn store so we’re really in this together,” said Black.

Ensuring quality of life and safety remains the top priority for residents.