The debate over fluoride in drinking water has been reignited following an announcement by the Florida surgeon general urging cities to halt fluoride treatment.

Several cities across Florida have heeded this advice. Locally, Collier and Lee counties have unanimously decided to remove fluoride from their water supply. Now, Fort Myers is considering whether to do the same.

The Fort Myers City Council plans to vote on Tuesday to decide whether to continue adding fluoride to the city’s drinking water.

Doug Sposito, a grandparent, shared his perspective on the matter.

“It seems like we’re always debating on what’s good and what’s bad for kids. I think I kind of like it when it’s up to the parents to decide whether there’s too much fluoride or too little fluoride,” said Sposito.

Sposito believes that regardless of the decision, families can still find ways to include fluoride in their children’s lives.

“If it’s not in the water, it doesn’t mean you still can’t get it for your kids, look at toothpaste. You can get it in supplements. So just because they’re no longer requiring everybody to have it doesn’t mean that their families, they can still do that,” said Sposito.

Opinions on the fluoride debate vary widely.

“So I urge you to consider the ethical, health, environmental, and economic complications of fluoridating our water. Let’s move towards a policy that respects individual choice,” said a speaker at a Lee County public meeting.

Dr. Martinez, a Fort Myers dentist, discussed the benefits and concerns of fluoride, especially for children’s dental health.

“I think it would be a benefit to their teeth, and of course, you know we do have to still watch out for more research and see if there are, cause we’re the first ones that care about our patient’s health and not only their oral health but their systemic health as well… and if there’s any evidence that shows that fluoride is a huge threat to their systemic health, we’ll make changes as well,” said Dr. Martinez.

The outcome of the vote will be closely monitored, and updates will be provided as soon as the decision is made.