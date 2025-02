A road rage incident escalated into gunfire on the U.S. 41 bridge connecting Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, causing fear among drivers.

The Saturday night shooting led the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to temporarily shut down part of the bridge during their investigation.

Deputies arrested two members of the Phantoms Motorcycle Club, Chris Sisemore and Daniel Davis, for possessing weapons and drugs, but no one has been arrested specifically for the road rage incident.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that more charges could arise as the investigation continues.

CCSO reported that the bout of road rage turned into gunfire around 6:30 p.m. on the bridge. Deputies found motorcycles matching the description of those involved at the Shell station on Jones Loop Road near Punta Gorda.

The bikers wore vests and patches indicating their affiliation with the Phantoms Motorcycle Club, identified as a “one percenter” gang.

David Thomas, a forensic studies professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said, “These guys have bad attitudes.”

Thomas explained that out of all motorcycle clubs, “one percenters” are typically the most violent.

“There are millions of people that ride bikes, but it’s this… one collective body of people that are involved in drugs, human trafficking, prostitution and guns and violence,” said Thomas.

Deputies discovered marijuana, guns, brass knuckles, and a knife on the club members, leading to the arrests. Neither Sisemore nor Davis has been connected to the road rage shooting.

Attempts to reach Sisemore and Davis for comment on the incident were unsuccessful. They are due back in court next month.