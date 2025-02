Fort Myers Beach is still grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which struck over two years ago.

The island remains in need of significant repairs.

A quick drive down Estero Boulevard reveals the extent of the damage.

One visitor, Joe Howarth from New Jersey, said, “The initial drive in was pretty much shocked just by all the devastation that we encounter driving to the south end of the island.”

Tremale Floyd from Ohio noted the lingering effects, stating, “We were on our way down here, right before you get to that bridge. It’s a boat in the trees.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022, and its impact on Fort Myers Beach was significant. Now, more than two years later, the slow pace of recovery is affecting tourism in the area.

Pink Shell President Bill Waichulis expressed his concerns, saying, “I was thinking three years we’d be pretty much back, but it’s going to be probably five to six years before you see the island fully, fully back.”

Waichulis emphasized the importance of tourism in Lee County and the need for public facilities, adding, “These are all facilities that our guests and tourists come and utilize here on the islands, and the longer we take to get those backup, the longer people have in mind that maybe I shouldn’t come back to Fort Myers Beach.”

He pointed to the pier and public bathrooms as critical areas in need of attention. Waichulis said, “It’s a detraction for our island.”

Some visitors understand the challenges of reconstruction. One beachgoer, Karen Wenner from Minnesota, said, “I know how construction works, and it takes a long time to rebuild, and you guys have been hit so hard, so we’re just here to help out.”

However, concerns about FEMA funding persist. “It makes me think that FEMA money is not coming soon enough,” Howarth said.

The resort president also expressed skepticism about relying on FEMA to fund public facilities, suggesting that alternative funding sources might be necessary. “I have no confidence in FEMA,” Waichulis stated, citing past issues with the agency.

The pier on Fort Myers Beach remains a significant topic of discussion. Despite plans to enhance it, construction has not yet started, and it is expected to continue until 2028. Waichulis says 2028 is too far away.

County commissioners will address the pier timeline during their meeting on Tuesday.

Waichulis mentioned that while tourism numbers are up from last year, only about 50% of hotels are operational, affecting tax revenue.

He encouraged local residents to support businesses on the island, saying, “We need your business.”

WINK News reached out to FEMA on the next steps for the island but has not yet gotten a response.