A military wife has found a heartfelt way to honor veterans and first responders.

Susan Greener, who lost her husband 25 years ago in the line of duty, has inspired a non-profit initiative called Project Pinky Tribute Tiles.

Each tile is customized with a rank, photo and an “end of watch” memorial.

“He was full of life. He was very active. He fished and hunted and jumped out of planes, and he was just out there all the time,” said Greener, who is also a Coast Guard veteran.

Kevin Greener, an Army veteran who became a police officer after leaving the military, died in a motorcycle crash. He left behind Susan and their two boys.

“We met in high school, then he went in the Army, and then he got out of the Army; we got together, and I went to the Coast Guard,” said Greener.

Terry Weiner, a friend of Greener’s, created Project Pinky Tribute Tiles to honor their service.

“I wanted to give back to vets. My father was a Prisoner of War during World War II. He got wounded and captured during the Battle of the Bulge,” said Weiner.

Weiner customizes ceiling tiles with rank, photos and end-of-watch memorials, creating permanent tributes to those who have served.

At veteran-owned Charlie Foxtrot Brewing in Port Charlotte, these tiles line the ceiling.

“He’ll always be remembered here at Charlie Foxtrot—with his tile up there and with the stories I’ll tell about him when people ask,” said Greener.

The tribute ensures veterans and first responders are never forgotten.

To order tiles from Project Pinky Tribute Tiles, email Projectpinky24@gmail.com.

To display your ceiling tile, go to Charlie Foxtrot Brewing at 19333 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.