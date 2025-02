Feeding a quarter of a million people each month requires a lot of money and help.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank collaborates with 175 partner agencies across Southwest Florida to make this possible.

Churches, schools and distribution sites work diligently to ensure hungry families have access to food.

WINK News recently visited All Souls Church in North Fort Myers, a place described as vibrant and loving, where the community comes together to provide for those in need.

“We’re seeing new people all the time,” said Charlie, the director of the pantry, highlighting the increasing demand for assistance.

At All Souls Church, it’s common to see a line out the door every Wednesday.

“The beginning of the month is always fewer, and as people run out of money, towards the end of the month, we see a dramatic increase. Probably an average Wednesday would be somewhere around 225 to 250 people,” Charlie said.

Among those in line is Janice, who has faced challenges since the loss of her son and is now living with her elderly mother.

“But even living by myself the housing was just too much. I couldn’t do it. I’d be back in the tent right now if it wasn’t for my folks,” she said.

For Janice and many others, a bag of groceries containing fresh produce, meat and bread is a lifeline.

“It’s been a tough time for a lot of people,” said Charlie. “We now see working poor selling their blood. We now see old people that are retired, but now they can’t afford a room; they can’t afford a rental. It’s been a tough couple of years for a lot of people.”

Despite the challenges, blessings abound at the small church.

“On that side of that concrete block wall, we can do the second commandment, and that’s love your neighbor as yourself,” said Charlie. “And on this side of the wall, we can obey the first commandment, love God with all your heart and all your body. So that’s why I picked this church. That’s why my wife picked this church, and it is truly an honor to serve these people. That’s what we’re supposed to do. And yeah, I go home I feel a lot better, too.” Charlie, the director of the pantry. CREDIT: WINK News

Click here for our WINK Feeds Families’ March to a Million donation page.