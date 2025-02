It’s time for Miracle Moment. For this week’s segment, we see how a special place served as a silver lining for a little boy’s battle with cancer.

Six-year-old Ryker Privett’s battle with cancer found a silver lining at the Ronald McDonald House. This special place became his family’s sanctuary during his fight against acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Ryker’s mother, Crystal Coyne, first suspected something was wrong when she noticed bruises on his legs.

“We were going to the park twice a week,” said Coyne. “He was starting to climb. He had a couple bruises on his legs. You don’t think anything of it. It was probably the fourth or fifth week where there were a lot of bruises.”

Doctors diagnosed Ryker with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, beginning a two-and-a-half-year journey filled with chemotherapy.

“Lots of chemo. There’s multiple phases and cycles to go through, so none of them are easy,” she said.

The Ronald McDonald House became a crucial part of their lives.

“He’d have nothing to eat or drink after midnight,” said Coyne. “So we’d wake up this three-year-old who would be hungry with no food, nothing to eat; we’d have an hour drive. He would be vomiting on the way in. He’d be tired. Once we got there, he still couldn’t eat. And then he would be put under because they would do lumbar puncture for his chemo.”

The Ronald McDonald House provided a haven where chemo days started with a slumber party the night before.

“We could play games, have a good dinner, get to bed and we would just wake up and hop right over to the hospital,” Coyne said.

The convenience, home-cooked meals and support system offered small blessings during a challenging time.

“I really feel like the majority of this whole journey has been about finding that silver lining and what we can be very grateful for,” she said.

After more than 800 days, Ryker is finished with chemo and in remission. He promises to always return to visit.

“I am Ryker, and I’m a miracle boy,” he said.

Ryker’s fond memories at the Ronald McDonald House highlight the importance of such places.

The Ronald McDonald House is located on the campus of Golisano Children’s Hospital. They ask for a donation of $10 per night, but no one is ever turned away because of inability to pay.

If you’d like to help support their mission by making a donation, you can find additional information here.