The Punta Gorda Airport is expanding its offerings, adding new flight options for travelers.

Allegiant now provides flights to Chattanooga, Tennessee, as part of its nationwide expansion.

Frequent flyer Randy Pacelli appreciates the convenience and affordability.

“It’s convenient, a little less expensive, and here we are in heaven, in Punta Gorda, Florida,” said Pacelli.

Pacelli also noted the benefit for his family.

“We have a house here in Punta Gorda. My son lives in Nashville, so it’s going to help him get to Punta Gorda, too,” he said.

Allegiant has added 44 new flights across the country, with 50 routes currently available.

The Punta Gorda Airport is also undergoing expansion. It will feature new amenities and a terminal expansion project that is set to open in 2027.

Travelers can look forward to a new Dunkin’ Donuts, additional restaurants, restrooms and expanded curbside drop-off and pick-up areas.

Pacelli is optimistic about the changes.

“I think Allegiant is doing a good job with their expansion and their plans. I think it’s going to work out real well,” he said.

In 2022, over 1.93 million passengers flew through Punta Gorda Airport.

The Department of Transportation ranked it among the top ten most affordable airports in the U.S., with an average fare of $129.30.