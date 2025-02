Some residents of San Carlos Estates near Bonita Springs are fighting to maintain their neighborhood’s independence.

A state representative is floating the idea of integrating the community as a dependent district of Bonita Springs.

John Kangas, a resident, expressed concern about the potential changes.

“We want to get the word out,” said Kangas. “We’ve got this bill over our heads that is threatening to take our freedom away from us, to make us part of the city.”

Currently, San Carlos Estates is part of unincorporated Lee County and is governed by its own board, the San Carlos Estates Water Control District. This board handles decisions on roads and drainage.

Rep. Adam Botana suggested merging the district with the city of Bonita Springs. He proposed a bill to put a referendum on the ballot.

“All I’m doing is putting this on a referendum for the voters of San Carlos Park to make that decision,” said Botana.

Kangas argued that the community opposes the proposal.

“Nobody wants that here. There’s not a soul,” said Kangas.

Botana shared a different perspective based on feedback he received.

“I had a few constituents come to me and complain about San Carlos water states. I had some municipalities complain about San Carlos water states,” said Botana.

He explained that complaints included restricted property access and the board allegedly acting like a homeowners association.

Kangas expressed satisfaction with the current board and highlighted the community’s investments.

“The land owners in this district all got together, and we got a loan for like, 21 or $22 million to pave the roads, to redo our drainage system,” said Kangas.

Botana remains open to discussion and plans to attend a town hall on February 25. Kangas and his neighbors also intend to be present.

The proposed bill is still far from becoming law, requiring committee stops in Tallahassee and a vote by residents of San Carlos Estates and Bonita Springs in 2026.