The Sanibel Fishing Pier, a beloved spot for many, has been in disrepair since Hurricane Ian struck more than two years ago. Now, dedicated fishers are pushing to restore it using private funding.

Bob Stern, who is leading the development of the Sanibel Fishing Pier, said, “People have learned to fish there; the sea school brings kids out there.”

Since the hurricane, the pier has been fenced off with signs preventing anglers from accessing it. With no active plans to fix it, islanders are stepping up.

Stern said, “I said, Look, what if we put together a public-private partnership to work together and save the fish and pier?”

Businesses like Whitney’s Bait and Tackle are taking matters into their own hands. WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone highlighted their efforts.

Christine Heffern from Whitney’s Bait and Tackle said, “Everybody used it. Everybody is missing it a lot. We get many phone calls all the time. Is the pier open yet?”

The pier was a hub for catching various fish, including tarpon and king mackerel. Al Pluskota reminisced about the days of casting lines for big catches and the community events held there.

Stern said the plan to reopen the pier is in the beginning stages, but businesses like Whitney’s are optimistic. Heffern said, “The sooner it’s open, the sooner people will be happy and have somewhere else to fish. It’ll make it great for our business, too.”

There is currently no timeline for when the pier might reopen. Stern told WINK News that once the plan is finalized, they hope to have the pier open within six to nine months of construction.