Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky recently made comments at the Florida Chamber Insurance Summit about the potential phasing out of shingle roofs in the state.

This has sparked interest among homeowners, public adjusters and those in the shingle roofing industry.

“It’s possible that there could be changes in that space; the data is pretty compelling, around a 10-year lifespan for single roofs, and so that they will ultimately make up their underwriting guidelines,” Yaworsky said.

He clarified that the state is not banning shingle roofs but is considering not offering discount credits on homeowners insurance for them, unlike metal or tile roofs.

“We’re not looking to act punitively, but we’re identifying building types or construction types or construction materials that are more resilient to severe weather events,” Yaworsky said.

He emphasized the importance of providing insurance credits for homeowners who opt for more durable materials.

“We want to make sure that consumers, if they have, for example, a metal roof over an asphalt shingle one, they’re getting credit on their insurance bill for that decision, and it’s going to be a personal decision for a long time,” said Yaworsky.

Yaworsky also explained the nature of the discount program.

“It truly is a credit program. It is not a program that increases a raise for anybody, so it’s not an underwriting guidance scheme,” he said.

A wind-loss mitigation study found that shingle roofs often do not last longer than 10 years if exposed to hurricanes or high wind events. However, Mike Silvers from the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association pointed out improvements in shingle technology.

“If they look at it just from age, they’re missing a lot of improvements that have happened in shingles in the last 10 or 12 years,” Silvers said.

He also suggested a reevaluation of roof coverings.

“Of course, roof systems are meant to keep the water out of the structure, primarily. Secondly, they need to stay on in a storm,” said Silvers.

Yaworsky welcomes all viewpoints in shaping new guidelines for roof coverage and insurance discounts, which he expects to be fully implemented by the end of the year.