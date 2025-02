2024 was a challenging year for Charlotte County, getting hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and for many Charlotte County residents, there’s no better pick me up than spending the day at Rays’ Spring Training.

“They’re just a really good, fun break,” Rays fan Betty Myszkowski said.

Tampa Bay’s full squad reported on Monday and fans like Betty were out in full force, with more appreciation than the players might know.

“I think they do more of a service than they know of,” Myskowski said. “They’re so young and so busy that they don’t see the good they do sometimes.”

Myszkowski has lived in Charlotte County since the sixties and has not missed Spring Training in 14 years.

She knows firsthand how much the players mean to a community overcoming adversity.

“It means a lot,” Myskowski said. “It’s a really great break for people who are struggling in a lot of ways: young families especially, and some older folks too, that just really are unsettled right now. I’m glad they’re here.”

The Rays are glad to be here and understand what the community has gone through.

The Rays had to relocate to Orlando for Spring Training in 2023 because of Hurricane Ian damage and cannot play at Tropicana Field this upcoming season because of damage done by Milton.

“We appreciate the community being out here,” Rays’ Manager Kevin Cash said. “We can certainly feel the effects of it because we witnessed it in St Pete and in the Bay Area, so we wish them well, and hopefully, we can bring some smiles on their face coming back to the ballpark to watch us.”

Less than a week in, they already are.

The Rays Spring Training opener is on Friday against the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field, where Tampa will play its entire regular season.