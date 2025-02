The Minnesota Twins are back home, the team’s Spring Training home.

The Twins held their first full squad workout of Spring Training as well as its open house Monday morning at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

A way to welcome the team’s loyal fans back to Southwest Florida.

“We come down here every year to get down here, get out of the cold,” Matt Nelson said. “It’s 40 below wind chill 35 below or 30 some ungodly below zero wind-chill back at home today.”

The weather is an added bonus for the Nelson family from Maple Grove, Minnesota. But baseball is the main reason they’re in Southwest Florida.

A learning opportunity for their two daughters Addison, 8, and Morgan, 7.

“Getting a chance to interact with the players and get these two hooked on the Twins as well,” Matt said.

“Just have fun and get to know the players names and then give them something to enjoy back home during the regular season,” Elizabeth Nelson said.

Monday gave fans, and even Hall of Famer Rod Carew, a first look at the 2025 Twins.

“The thing I like the most is like watching them hit,” Carter Haun explained. “Watching the ball go just fly. Like just fly so far.”

“I play softball but it’s still fun to see how they do it,” Charlotte Haun said. “Because I play it differently.”